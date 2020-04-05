Coronavirus: 3 Costco employees test positive in Anjou, Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Three employees at a Costco in Anjou on the Island of Montreal have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to spokesperson Ron Damiani.

The workers’ last shifts at the wholesale grocery store on Bombardier Street were between March 14 and March 24.

It is unclear how long the employees were symptomatic and if they worked while potentially infected.

“We have been very proactive with our cleaning and sanitizing policies, implementing a series of measures across the country even before these case came forth in this location,” said Damiani.

“However, as a result, we acted in accordance with all provincial regulations regarding employee and member safety and undertook a deeper cleaning of the premises.”

Costco Anjou has not confirmed that a notice would be sent to clients who frequented the store between those dates.

Damiani pointed out that being an essential service, their “focus is to have merchandise available for [their] members at low warehouse prices and provide a safe shopping environment for both staff and members.”

The store will open its doors on Monday at its usual opening hours.