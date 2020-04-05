Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Self-isolation centre opens in Winnipeg

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted April 5, 2020 4:16 pm
.
. Getty Images

Provincial health officials have opened a self-isolation centre in Winnipeg this weekend.

The centre is for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but can’t self-isolate at home.

Coronavirus: Nine new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Sunday, total stands at 203

Chief Nursing Officer for Shared Health Lanette Siragusa said she couldn’t tell media where the centre is located yet.

Those using the facility would need to secure a spot through health officials.

“We are now moving to establish these isolation centres for those who may require some additional support as they self-isolate,” said Siragusa.

“It will include health-care workers and other individuals who have COVID-19 who may have been exposed or need a dedicated required space to isolate from their families, loved ones and roommates.”

Story continues below advertisement
Social distancing enforcement

Siragusa said these people will be required to self-isolate in their rooms at all times.

“Isolation centres will practice enhanced cleaning, disinfecting practicing and sanitizing,” she said.

“All social and physical distancing practicing will be adhered to and practice zero contact whenever possible.”

