Coronavirus: Self-isolation centre opens in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officials have opened a self-isolation centre in Winnipeg this weekend.

The centre is for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but can’t self-isolate at home.

Chief Nursing Officer for Shared Health Lanette Siragusa said she couldn’t tell media where the centre is located yet.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Those using the facility would need to secure a spot through health officials.

“We are now moving to establish these isolation centres for those who may require some additional support as they self-isolate,” said Siragusa.

“It will include health-care workers and other individuals who have COVID-19 who may have been exposed or need a dedicated required space to isolate from their families, loved ones and roommates.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:23 Social distancing enforcement Social distancing enforcement

Siragusa said these people will be required to self-isolate in their rooms at all times.

“Isolation centres will practice enhanced cleaning, disinfecting practicing and sanitizing,” she said.

“All social and physical distancing practicing will be adhered to and practice zero contact whenever possible.”