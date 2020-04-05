Coronavirus: Nine new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Sunday; total 203

Manitoba has nine new cases of COVID-19, public health officials said at a Sunday briefing.
That brings the total number of positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba to 203.
Eleven Manitobans are in hospital — seven of them are in intensive care. Seventeen people have recovered from the disease.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
COVID-19 has killed two Manitobans to date.
The Cadham Provincial Laboratory has performed 12,998 tests for COVID-19 as of Sunday.
Dealing with dry hands due to washing
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS