Coronavirus: Nine new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Sunday; total 203

Manitoba has nine new cases of COVID-19, public health officials said at a Sunday briefing.

That brings the total number of positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba to 203.

Eleven Manitobans are in hospital — seven of them are in intensive care. Seventeen people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 has killed two Manitobans to date.

The Cadham Provincial Laboratory has performed 12,998 tests for COVID-19 as of Sunday.

