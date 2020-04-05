Menu

Coronavirus: Nine new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Sunday; total 203

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted April 5, 2020 1:14 pm
Updated April 5, 2020 2:08 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Manitoba has nine new cases of COVID-19, public health officials said at a Sunday briefing.

That brings the total number of positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba to 203.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Manitoba health officials reporting 12 COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 194

Eleven Manitobans are in hospital — seven of them are in intensive care. Seventeen people have recovered from the disease.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

COVID-19 has killed two Manitobans to date.

The Cadham Provincial Laboratory has performed 12,998 tests for COVID-19 as of Sunday.

