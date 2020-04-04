Manitoba health officials to provide COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will hold a press conference Saturday from the Manitoba Legislature to provide an update on the COVID-19 crisis. It’s scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. CT.

On Friday, another Manitoban died due to the novel coronavirus bringing the province’s death toll to two.

A total of 15 news cases were declared on Friday, bringing Manitoba’s total to 182 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Lanette Siragusa of Shared Health said eight companies have “responded to the province’s call for donations of medical supplies.”

One day after putting out a call for supplies, the health system received donations of 2,570 N95 masks, 3,110 surgical and procedure masks, 9,300 gloves and 202 bottles of hand sanitizer, said the province.

