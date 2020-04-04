Menu

Coronavirus: York Region closes forests, 120 km of trails due to COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2020 11:58 am
COVID 19 pandemic growing worse across Canada
WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario government released some grim new predictions of the potential coronavirus death toll, while Quebec is now asking for military assistance. At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump is ordering 3M and other manufacturers not to export N95 masks and ventilators to Canada. Aaron McArthur reports.

NEWMARKET, Ont. — The region of York says it is closing 21 tracts of forest in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tracts cover 2,300 hectares of land throughout the region north of Toronto.

In all, 18 properties with more than 120 kilometres of trail are affected.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 375 new coronavirus cases, including 27 deaths

The closure is indefinite.

Municipalities across the province have shut public facilities to try to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts say frequent hand-washing and keeping at least two metres from others is the best way to slow the spread.

Ontario projects up to 15,000 deaths under current measures
