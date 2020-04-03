15 new cases, 2nd death recorded in Manitoba due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be continually updated throughout the press conference.

Manitoba health officials say another person has died in Manitoba due to the novel coronavirus and has recorded an additional 15 cases.

As of Friday morning, this brings Manitoba’s total to 182 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases. Two people have died, nine people were in hospital with six in intensive care and 11 have recovered.

Lanette Siragusa of Shared Health said eight companies have “responded to the province’s call for donations of medical supplies.”

One day after putting out a call for supplies, the health system received donations of 2,570 N95 masks, 3,110 surgical and procedure masks, 9,300 gloves and 202 bottles of hand sanitizer, said the province.

Donations of the following supplies are welcome:

N95 respirators of various models and sizes, both hospital and industrial grade;

surgical/procedure masks;

gloves;

disposable gowns and

disinfectants and cleaners

“We hope to keep this momentum going,” said Siragusa, noting supplies must be in original packaging, clean and in useable condition. Expired supplies can’t be accepted.

Friday morning, the Manitoba government rolled out $100 million to help procure more health equipment, announced 140 additional shelter beds and said local crown corporations won’t charge penalties or interest on late payments.

Additionally on Friday, the City of Winnipeg officially declared a state of emergency.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

