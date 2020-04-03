Winnipeg declares state of emergency, waives tax penalties amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg declared a state of local emergency and waived tax penalties for up to three months amid the coronavirus pandemic at an emergency city council vote Friday.

The declaration of a local emergency gives the city sweeping, additional powers meant to prevent the loss of life within the city and protect essential services.

The powers include allowing the city to prohibit movement on city roads and giving it the ability to evacuate people and prohibit their movement from designated areas, according to the province’s emergency measures act.

Read the full list of powers here

Council also waived 2020 business and property tax penalties, which Mayor Brian Bowman has described as a means of easing the financial burden on Winnipeg taxpayers.

The tax measures are detailed in an administrative report prepared by city staff following a motion by Bowman and finance chair Coun. Scott Gillingham on March 20 as part of the 2020-23 budget vote.

The fees on unpaid property taxes due June 30 are waived until Oct. 1, while the fees on unpaid business taxes due May 29 are waived until Sept. 1.

The city has also axed fees on its tax payment installment plan until Oct. 1, with no enrolment fee for the program and no penalty fees for participants with insufficient funds.

However, council did not waive taxes in full and the existing due dates are still in place. Gillingham implored people who can pay now to do so in an interview on CJOB Thursday.

The taxes will go toward paying for services like police, fire and paramedics as well as public utilities, Bowman told reporters Thursday.

The tax measures will see the city lose an estimated $5.2 million in revenue, according to the staff report.

Read the full report here

That report paints a stark picture of what the COVID-19 pandemic could do to city coffers.

If the COVID-19 crisis continues until the end of July, the city could lose an estimated $73.2 million, the report reads. If it only lasts until the end of April, the city could be $32.7 million in the red.

Those figures were calculated based on impact to tax revenue, massive losses in transit fares due to declining ridership, overtime payments and extra personal protective equipment for police, fire and paramedics, and a loss to permit and fee income, among other potential losses.

However, the report to council was prepared in just two weeks, and it notes the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the city are difficult to estimate.

