Canada

Coronavrus: Edmonton police launch online tool for criminal record checks

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 3, 2020 1:00 pm
The Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton. February 9, 2017. .
The Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton. February 9, 2017.

After closing its doors to the public in March amid the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, the Edmonton Police Service is ready to go online with its police information check service.

Starting Monday, Edmontonians looking for a criminal record check can do so on the force’s website, rather than going into the divisional stations.

“We understand the immediate need for police information checks to allow citizens to return to the workforce, and ultimately serve the citizens of Edmonton in various ways during this difficult time,” Carlos Cardoso, police information check manager said in a Friday news release.

“We quickly evolved our service to provide this online application tool to support our citizens who need to start their employment.”

Starting April 6, Edmontonians looking for a criminal record check can do so on the Edmonton Police Service website.
Starting April 6, Edmontonians looking for a criminal record check can do so on the Edmonton Police Service website.

Many essential services careers require a criminal record check. Doctors, nurses, security, cleaning staff and many others require them to work and to serve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

To apply for a criminal record check, visit the EPS website. Criminal record checks can still be done at divisional stations as well.

Edmonton police chief on working in the public during a pandemic
Edmonton police chief on working in the public during a pandemic
