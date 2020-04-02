2 Edmonton Police Service employees have now tested positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed Thursday that a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

An EPS spokesperson told Global News the second confirmed case involves “a civilian member” and that this marks EPS’ “first case of the virus acquired through exposure (not travel).”

“Provincial health guidelines have been followed to limit any additional exposure of our members,” EPS spokesperson Carolin Maran said in an email. “This individual was not in frequent contact with the public in their capacity as an EPS employee.

“They are currently in self-isolation at home where they are expected to make a full recovery.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Earlier this week, Maran told Global News that on March 25, EPS learned that a “sworn member tested positive for COVID-19.”

“After returning from international travel, the member immediately self-isolated, remains at home and is expected to make a full recovery,” she said at the time. “We have confirmed that no staff were exposed in this situation and the self-isolation guidelines put forth by the province worked.

Story continues below advertisement

“The member also did not interact with the public in their capacity as an officer prior to self-isolating.”

Maran said that while these are the only two confirmed cases among EPS employees, some staff have self-isolated at home in accordance with Alberta Health Service guidelines or requirements.

READ MORE: 5 Toronto police officers test positive for coronavirus, over 500 in self-isolation

“The EPS continues to maintain our service delivery and has staffing contingencies in place,” she said.

“We will not be sharing details of this plan as we do not share operational information.”

Watch below: (From March 27, 2020) Lethbridge police, fire and emergency response teams say that despite staff absences due to COVID-19, their services in the community have not yet been hindered. Emily Olsen reports.

2:03 Lethbridge first responders: ‘business as usual’ during COVID-19 Lethbridge first responders: ‘business as usual’ during COVID-19