Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Second-degree murder charges laid in shooting deaths of Alberta men

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 2:47 pm
Family, friends remember Nobleford man found dead north of Edmonton
WATCH: Fire departments across southern Alberta are dealing with the tragic news of a fellow firefighter and his uncle being found dead north of Edmonton over the weekend. Taz Dhaliwal has the story.

A 31-year-old Alberta man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two men who were killed north of Edmonton late last week.

At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, RCMP said two vehicles stopped along a rural road near Glendon, Alta., when a verbal and physical confrontation broke out between the people inside the vehicles.

A third vehicle arrived at the scene and “several shots were fired,” RCMP said, resulting in the death of two men.

READ MORE: ‘A heart of gold’: Family remembers Alberta man, uncle found dead north of Edmonton

Bonnyville RCMP were called to the scene at around 4 a.m. the next morning, after a citizen came upon the men’s bodies on the road outside of a parked truck, police said in a news release Thursday.

The victims have been identified by police as 39-year-old Jacob Sansom, of Nobleford, Alta., and 57-year-old Maurice Cardinal, of Bonnyville, Alta. Autopsies deemed both deaths homicide, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Family, friends remember Nobleford man found dead north of Edmonton

Sansom was Cardinal’s nephew.

Colleagues told Global News Sansom was a firefighter with the Nobleford Fire Department.

“As this big, tall, kind of intimidating looking guy, when you get to know him… his heart was huge. He would always help people out, whether it was people in the community, or the fire department,” said Ryan Wagner, the fire chief at Nobleford Fire Station.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after 2 men found dead near Glendon, Alberta

RCMP said Thursday their investigation led them to a suspect, who turned himself in to the Bonnyville RCMP detachment.

Anthony Bilodeau, of Glendon, Alta., is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The 31-year-old was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court via CCTV on April 9.

Glendon is located about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Second Degree MurderAlberta crimeAlberta rural crimeGlendonNobleford Fire Departmentglendon shootingJacob SansomAnthony BilodeauGlendon double homicideGlendon double shootingMaurice Cardinal
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.