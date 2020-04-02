Second-degree murder charges laid in shooting deaths of Alberta men

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Alberta man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two men who were killed north of Edmonton late last week.

At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, RCMP said two vehicles stopped along a rural road near Glendon, Alta., when a verbal and physical confrontation broke out between the people inside the vehicles.

A third vehicle arrived at the scene and “several shots were fired,” RCMP said, resulting in the death of two men.

Bonnyville RCMP were called to the scene at around 4 a.m. the next morning, after a citizen came upon the men’s bodies on the road outside of a parked truck, police said in a news release Thursday.

The victims have been identified by police as 39-year-old Jacob Sansom, of Nobleford, Alta., and 57-year-old Maurice Cardinal, of Bonnyville, Alta. Autopsies deemed both deaths homicide, RCMP said.

Sansom was Cardinal’s nephew.

Colleagues told Global News Sansom was a firefighter with the Nobleford Fire Department.

“As this big, tall, kind of intimidating looking guy, when you get to know him… his heart was huge. He would always help people out, whether it was people in the community, or the fire department,” said Ryan Wagner, the fire chief at Nobleford Fire Station.

RCMP said Thursday their investigation led them to a suspect, who turned himself in to the Bonnyville RCMP detachment.

Anthony Bilodeau, of Glendon, Alta., is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The 31-year-old was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court via CCTV on April 9.

Glendon is located about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.