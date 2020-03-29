RCMP investigating after 2 men found dead near Glendon, Alberta

RCMP are investigating the shooting deaths of two men found northeast of the village of Glendon, Alberta.
Bonnyville RCMP were called to an area at Township Road 622 and Range Road 484 around 4 a.m. on March 28, where they found two men who had been shot near a vehicle.
The men were aged 39 and 57, said RCMP, and their deaths appear to be suspicious.
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called in to take over the investigation.
RCMP said autopsies will be conducted on March 31 to confirm the causes of death.
The vehicle the two men were associated with is a black 2014 Dodge Ram 1500, police said.
RCMP are asking anyone with information or with dash-cam footage from the areas listed below between 8:00 p.m. March 27 and 4:00 a.m. March 28 to contact them.
Areas of interest:
- Range Road 84
- Range Road 85
- Range Road 90
- Township Road 614
- Township Road 620
- Township Road 622
Anyone with information should call the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.
The village of Glendon is located about 210 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
COMMENTS