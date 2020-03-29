RCMP investigating after 2 men found dead near Glendon, Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating the shooting deaths of two men found northeast of the village of Glendon, Alberta.

Bonnyville RCMP were called to an area at Township Road 622 and Range Road 484 around 4 a.m. on March 28, where they found two men who had been shot near a vehicle.

The men were aged 39 and 57, said RCMP, and their deaths appear to be suspicious.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called in to take over the investigation.

RCMP said autopsies will be conducted on March 31 to confirm the causes of death.

The vehicle the two men were associated with is a black 2014 Dodge Ram 1500, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are asking anyone with information or with dash-cam footage from the areas listed below between 8:00 p.m. March 27 and 4:00 a.m. March 28 to contact them.

Areas of interest:

Range Road 84

Range Road 85

Range Road 90

Township Road 614

Township Road 620

Township Road 622

Anyone with information should call the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

The village of Glendon is located about 210 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.