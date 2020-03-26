Menu

Canada

Woman wanted in Olds shooting arrested, second suspect identified: RCMP

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 10:17 am
Police searching for 3 people after man shot north of Calgary
(March 20) Police are looking for three people after a man was shot north of Calgary on Friday, March 20, 2020. Moses Woldu reports.

Alberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary woman sought in connection with a shooting in central Alberta last week that injured a 47-year-old man, and have identified a second suspect.

The shooting happened in the area of Township Road 320 and Range Road 290, near Olds, at around 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

RCMP said the victim suffered a “firearms-related injury” and was airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance where he remains in stable and non-life-threatening condition.

RCMP believe three people – two men and a woman – visited the rural property to settle a dispute over “money and belongings” with the victim.

After shots were fired, RCMP said all three suspects drove off in a gold-coloured SUV.

Although RCMP weren’t sure of the identity of the male suspects, they said the female had been identified as 33-year-old Jessica Nicole McClintock.

Olds RCMP investigate at a shooting near Township Road 320 and Range Road 290 on March 20, 2020.
Olds RCMP investigate at a shooting near Township Road 320 and Range Road 290 on March 20, 2020. Global News

In a Wednesday news release, RCMP said McClintock had been located north of Trochu, Alta., and was arrested on Monday, March 23.

RCMP said the gold-coloured SUV was later located and seized from an area northeast of Wimborne, Alta.

McClintock has been released on bail and is scheduled to make a court appearance on June 24.

Olds RCMP investigate at a shooting near Township Road 320 and Range Road 290 on March 20, 2020.
Olds RCMP investigate at a shooting near Township Road 320 and Range Road 290 on March 20, 2020. Global News

In addition, RCMP said they’ve identified the alleged shooter and have issued a warrant for the arrest of Lyle Robert Walter Vance, 27, of Red Deer.

Police are asking the public not to approach Vance, saying he is considered armed and dangerous.

Olds RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of Lyle Robert Walter Vance, 27, of Red Deer.
Olds RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of Lyle Robert Walter Vance, 27, of Red Deer. RCMP handout

The second male suspect involved in this incident has not yet been located or identified, RCMP said.

Anyone with information on where Vance may be, or the identity of the third suspect, is asked to call Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The town of Olds is located about 75 kilometres north of Calgary.

