Canada

Olds man injured in central Alberta shooting

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 20, 2020 6:26 pm
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask.
RCMP are investigating shooting in central Alberta on March 20. File / Global News

RCMP said a 47-year-old is suffering from firearm-related injures after a shooting on Friday.

At 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Township Road 290 and Range Road 320 in Mountain View County, Alta., police said.

RCMP said a man was airlifted by STARS to hospital with unknown injuries.

Olds RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect vehicle, which police believe had three occupants — two men and one woman.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gold, older-model Infinity SUV with individual lights on the roof.

Police believe the suspects are armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

