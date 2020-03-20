Olds man injured in central Alberta shooting

RCMP said a 47-year-old is suffering from firearm-related injures after a shooting on Friday.
At 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Township Road 290 and Range Road 320 in Mountain View County, Alta., police said.
RCMP said a man was airlifted by STARS to hospital with unknown injuries.
Olds RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect vehicle, which police believe had three occupants — two men and one woman.
The suspect vehicle is described as a gold, older-model Infinity SUV with individual lights on the roof.
Police believe the suspects are armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
