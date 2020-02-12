Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

ASIRT to investigate officer-involved shooting in Blairmore, Alberta

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 1:17 am
Updated February 12, 2020 1:18 am
FILE: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.
FILE: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. File / Global News

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) confirmed late Tuesday that it’s been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Blairmore, Alta.

RCMP said it happened around 5 p.m. when two officers initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Home Hardware in the southwest Alberta community.

Story continues below advertisement

“A confrontation occurred which resulted in the discharge of service pistols,” the RCMP said in a media release late Tuesday.

“The vehicle travelled a short distance and then entered a ditch.

“The male driver was located and he was later pronounced deceased,” RCMP said.

The two Mounties involved were not injured.

RCMP were holding the scene late Tuesday until ASIRT members could begin their investigation.

ASIRT will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting and the actions of the RCMP officers.

The RCMP said it will continue to investigate the events that led up to the confrontation with police.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPASIRTAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamRCMP ShootingCrowsnest PassBlairmoreSouthwest AlbertaASIRT BlairmoreASIRT ShootingBlairmore shootingCrowsnest Pass shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.