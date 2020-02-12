ASIRT to investigate officer-involved shooting in Blairmore, Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) confirmed late Tuesday that it’s been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Blairmore, Alta.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting that took place this evening in Blairmore. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) February 12, 2020

RCMP said it happened around 5 p.m. when two officers initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Home Hardware in the southwest Alberta community.

“A confrontation occurred which resulted in the discharge of service pistols,” the RCMP said in a media release late Tuesday.

“The vehicle travelled a short distance and then entered a ditch.

“The male driver was located and he was later pronounced deceased,” RCMP said.

The two Mounties involved were not injured.

RCMP were holding the scene late Tuesday until ASIRT members could begin their investigation.

ASIRT will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting and the actions of the RCMP officers.

The RCMP said it will continue to investigate the events that led up to the confrontation with police.