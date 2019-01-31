ASIRT investigation underway into Edmonton police arrest

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an arrest by Edmonton police after a man sustained serious injuries.

ASIRT said police officers responded to an erratic driver in the area of Victoria Trail and Yellowhead Trail early in the morning on Jan. 28.

Police tracked down the vehicle, reportedly being driven at excessive speed, when it entered into an oncoming lane of traffic and collided into a median at 107 Street and 120 Avenue, according to ASIRT.

The response team said a confrontation occurred and officers arrested the man. The 25-year-old man was reportedly taken to hospital after sustaining a hairline orbital fracture and minor lacerations.

He was also admitted to hospital for other pre-existing medical issues, ASIRT said.

ASIRT said its investigation will focus on whether the police conduct caused or contributed to the injuries the man suffered and whether that conduct was lawful.