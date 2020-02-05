ASIRT investigating officer-involved shootings in Lloydminster

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a Lloydminster police chase. Two officers fired shots, resulting in the death of a 27-year-old man.

Lloydminster RCMP responded to reports of a stolen truck on Sunday. Officers located the vehicle just west of the border city. The truck fled the scene and an officer fired a shot.

The chase continued and in a second confrontation, another officer discharged his fire pistol, killing the 27-year-old driver. The female passenger wasn’t injured and was taken into custody.

Two officers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers said crime is always an issue in the city, but this incident was alarming.

Story continues below advertisement

“It certainly sends a message to the community that there are issues within the community that challenges us,” Aalbers said.

“We don’t like to see the RCMP discharge their weapons. They are there as a last resort and it was a last resort, I understand.”

Some community members are applauding RCMP for how they dealt with the incident and for keeping the city safe.

“We noticed RCMP are behind them, per se, not right on their tail and I took that as possibly they were looking for the safety of everyone else,” said witness, Amanda Sweeney.

“It was a sad [day] for our community. The RCMP did what they had to do. They take care of that every day,” Aalbers said.

ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the actions of the police during the incident. RCMP are responsible for investigating the theft and other circumstances leading up to the incident.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with video footage to call ASIRT at (780)-644-1483.