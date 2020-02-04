Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspected child pornography seized at Saskatchewan border crossing

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 9:17 am
Updated February 4, 2020 9:18 am
Canada Border Services Agency badge
CBSA agents said they discovered suspected child pornography on some electronic devices during an examination. File/Global News

An American who was crossing the border into Canada is facing child pornography charges.

The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) said they stopped the man at the Oungre crossing between North Dakota and Saskatchewan on Jan. 31.

Related News

READ MORE: Loon Lake man faces child luring, porn charges

Agents said they discovered suspected child pornography on some electronic devices during an examination.

He was arrested and turned over to Weyburn RCMP.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said it confirmed the suspect images as child pornography and seized 10 electronic devices for further forensic analysis.

READ MORE: Computer, smartphones seized in Saskatchewan child pornography bust

Michael Garland Crawford, 47, of Williston, N.D., is facing charges of possession of child pornography and the importation of child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Weyburn provincial court Tuesday.

Former B.C. military leader faces jail time for child pornography possession
Former B.C. military leader faces jail time for child pornography possession
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPChild PornographyCBSASaskatchewan ICE UnitSaskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation UnitWeyburn RCMPCanada Border Service AgencyOungreOungre Border Crossing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.