Suspected child pornography seized at Saskatchewan border crossing

An American who was crossing the border into Canada is facing child pornography charges.

The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) said they stopped the man at the Oungre crossing between North Dakota and Saskatchewan on Jan. 31.

Agents said they discovered suspected child pornography on some electronic devices during an examination.

He was arrested and turned over to Weyburn RCMP.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said it confirmed the suspect images as child pornography and seized 10 electronic devices for further forensic analysis.

Michael Garland Crawford, 47, of Williston, N.D., is facing charges of possession of child pornography and the importation of child pornography.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Weyburn provincial court Tuesday.

