New child pornography charges for Saskatchewan man on probation

A Saskatchewan man who was on probation for child pornography offences is facing new charges, police said.

Ryan Avery Nicholson, 31, who is from Saskatoon, was arrested by members of the Saskatoon internet child exploitation (ICE) unit on outstanding child pornography and probation warrants related to a Regina investigation.

Police said Nicholson was found with a device containing child pornography in January 2019.

Three months later, police said an investigation into child pornography being shared on a popular social media application led officers to a Moose Jaw location.

Investigators said when they checked Nicholson’s approved residence, he was not there and had moved without informing authorities of his new address.

Police said Nicholson had a cellular device in violation of his conditions. It is being sent for further forensic analysis, police said.

Nicholson is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, one count of transmitting child pornography, and three counts of breach of probation.

He will make his next court appearance on Jan. 20 in Regina.

