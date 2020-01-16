Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

New child pornography charges for Saskatchewan man on probation

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 1:03 pm
Ryan Avery Nicholson is facing three child pornography charges and three breach of probation charges.
Ryan Avery Nicholson is facing three child pornography charges and three breach of probation charges. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

A Saskatchewan man who was on probation for child pornography offences is facing new charges, police said.

Ryan Avery Nicholson, 31, who is from Saskatoon, was arrested by members of the Saskatoon internet child exploitation (ICE) unit on outstanding child pornography and probation warrants related to a Regina investigation.

Related News

READ MORE: Rules preventing certain sexual offenders from changing their names expected to take effect next month

Police said Nicholson was found with a device containing child pornography in January 2019.

Three months later, police said an investigation into child pornography being shared on a popular social media application led officers to a Moose Jaw location.

Investigators said when they checked Nicholson’s approved residence, he was not there and had moved without informing authorities of his new address.

READ MORE: Rhett Lundgren receives lifetime Saskatchewan teaching ban

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Nicholson had a cellular device in violation of his conditions. It is being sent for further forensic analysis, police said.

Nicholson is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, one count of transmitting child pornography, and three counts of breach of probation.

He will make his next court appearance on Jan. 20 in Regina.

A look at the Saskatchewan ICE unit
A look at the Saskatchewan ICE unit
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Child PornographyInternet Child Exploitation UnitSaskatchewan ICE UnitSaskatchewan ICERegina ICE UnitRyan Avery NicholsonSaskatoon ICE UnitSaskatoon Internet Child Exploitation Unit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.