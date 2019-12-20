Rhett Lundgren receives lifetime Saskatchewan teaching ban

Send this page to someone via email

A former Saskatoon teacher convicted on child pornography and exploitation charges will never again teach in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board revoked Rhett Lundgren’s licence and banned him for life from teaching in the province.

The decision was made recently by the board’s discipline committee.

Lundgren, a former Walter Murray Collegiate teacher, was arrested in December 2016 after an online undercover police investigation led officers to seize his electronic devices.

He was charged with attempting to access child pornography and arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Lundgren was subsequently charged with sexual exploitation and luring while teaching in Red Deer, Alta.

He pleaded guilty to three charges in November 2018 and in January, pleaded guilty to child luring.

Lundgren is currently serving a three-year prison sentence.

—With files from Ryan Kessler