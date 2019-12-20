Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Rhett Lundgren receives lifetime Saskatchewan teaching ban

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 2:23 pm
The Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board has banned Rhett Lundgren from teaching in the province.
The Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board has banned Rhett Lundgren from teaching in the province. File / Global News

A former Saskatoon teacher convicted on child pornography and exploitation charges will never again teach in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board revoked Rhett Lundgren’s licence and banned him for life from teaching in the province.

Related News

READ MORE: Former Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren sentenced to 3 years for child porn, luring

The decision was made recently by the board’s discipline committee.

Lundgren, a former Walter Murray Collegiate teacher, was arrested in December 2016 after an online undercover police investigation led officers to seize his electronic devices.

He was charged with attempting to access child pornography and arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.

READ MORE: Former Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren pleads guilty to child porn charges

Lundgren was subsequently charged with sexual exploitation and luring while teaching in Red Deer, Alta.

Story continues below advertisement

He pleaded guilty to three charges in November 2018 and in January, pleaded guilty to child luring.

Lundgren is currently serving a three-year prison sentence.

Former Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren pleads guilty to child porn charges
Former Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren pleads guilty to child porn charges

With files from Ryan Kessler

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Child PornographyLuringRhett LundgrenSaskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory BoardRhett Lundgren Child PornographyRhett Lundgren LuringRhett Lundgren Saskatoon School TeacherRhett Lundgren School Teacher
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.