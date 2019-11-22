Menu

Crime

Regina man charged with child pornography offences

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 11:54 am
The man is charged with possessing, accessing and transmitting child pornography.
The man is charged with possessing, accessing and transmitting child pornography. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

“Many” complaints to the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit regarding child pornography being uploaded online has resulted in the arrest of a Regina resident, officials said.

The ICE unit said it received complaints in October about child pornography being uploaded to an internet image sharing website.

Officials said there were able to track down the alleged uploader of the images. The investigation led them to a Regina residence, where the alleged offences were occurring.

READ MORE: Regina man facing child pornography charges

On Wednesday, the home of James Stuart Millie, 48, of Regina, was searched. Police say child pornography was located at the residence.

Computers, digital storage devices and a mobile phone were seized for forensic examination.

Millie has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

READ MORE: Teen charged after coffee thrown at Regina Walmart employee

He made his first court appearance on Thursday. The Crown opposed his release.

Melli has been remanded back into custody until his next court appearance on Nov. 28.

