Regina man facing child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Regina man is facing several charges after allegedly being found in possession of child pornography.

On Nov. 15, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Regina.

Officials say child pornography was located at the residence. As a result of the investigation, a computer, digital storage devices and a mobile phone were seized for further forensic examination.

Daniel Claude Longpre, 61, has been charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He has since been released from custody. He will make his first court appearance on Jan. 7, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement