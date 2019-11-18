Menu

Regina man facing child pornography charges

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 11:12 am
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit discovered the child pornography following an investigation.
A Regina man is facing several charges after allegedly being found in possession of child pornography.

On Nov. 15, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Regina.

Officials say child pornography was located at the residence. As a result of the investigation, a computer, digital storage devices and a mobile phone were seized for further forensic examination.

Daniel Claude Longpre, 61, has been charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He has since been released from custody. He will make his first court appearance on Jan. 7, 2020.

