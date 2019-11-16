Menu

Canada

Pedestrian dead following Friday night collision: Regina police

By Connor O’Donovan Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 11:54 am
A file photo of a Regina Police Service vehicle.
A file photo of a Regina Police Service vehicle. File Photo / Global News

A 66-year-old man died after getting struck by a vehicle on Friday night, according to Regina police.

Police received reports of a single-vehicle collision around 9:30 p.m. They believe the man was crossing at a crosswalk at Dewdney Avenue and Robinson Street when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

READ MORE: Montreal launches senior pedestrian safety campaign

They say the man was taken to hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police did not say whether speed or alcohol were factors and say they are still investigating the incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina PoliceFatal CollisionRPSVehicle Collisionpedestrian deathStruck By VehicleDewdney Avepedetrian hit by vehicle
