Pedestrian dead following Friday night collision: Regina police

A 66-year-old man died after getting struck by a vehicle on Friday night, according to Regina police.

Police received reports of a single-vehicle collision around 9:30 p.m. They believe the man was crossing at a crosswalk at Dewdney Avenue and Robinson Street when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

They say the man was taken to hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police did not say whether speed or alcohol were factors and say they are still investigating the incident.

