Montreal launches senior pedestrian safety campaign

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 6:09 pm
Updated October 29, 2019 6:21 pm
Vision Zero, a road safety campaign, is partnering with the City of Montreal to implement several safety features to reduce the amount of pedestrian deaths and injuries among seniors. .
Montreal is taking action to ensure safer road crossing conditions for seniors as the city reports that close to 60 per cent of pedestrian deaths are seniors.

Vision Zero, a road safety campaign, is partnering with the City of Montreal to implement several safety measures to reduce the number of pedestrian deaths and injuries among seniors.

According to the city, 14 pedestrians die every year in Montreal and close to 60 per cent of those killed are 65 or older. The month of November records the highest number of pedestrian collisions of the year, which the city says is directly linked to the increase in darkness.

Some of the new safety measures include extending pedestrian crossing time at numerous intersections and installing more lights with digital counts. The city will also be introducing sound signals to complement pedestrian cross lights.

The city will also implement markings on the pavement to increase clearance at intersections to five metres, improving pedestrian visibility.

Montreal police commented on the initiative, saying they are pleased to collaborate with the City of Montreal in the senior pedestrian awareness campaign.

“It is important to inform the most vulnerable people of the potential dangers and how to cross the streets according to signage,” said Montreal police spokesperson Eric Soumpholphakdy.

Québécoise singer, actress and media broadcaster France Castel, 75, has partnered with Vision Zero and the city to be the spokesperson of the safety campaign.

Côte-des-Neiges residents want safer streets
