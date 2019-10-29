Montreal launches senior pedestrian safety campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal is taking action to ensure safer road crossing conditions for seniors as the city reports that close to 60 per cent of pedestrian deaths are seniors.

Vision Zero, a road safety campaign, is partnering with the City of Montreal to implement several safety measures to reduce the number of pedestrian deaths and injuries among seniors.

According to the city, 14 pedestrians die every year in Montreal and close to 60 per cent of those killed are 65 or older. The month of November records the highest number of pedestrian collisions of the year, which the city says is directly linked to the increase in darkness.

READ MORE: Woman, 84, dies after being hit by truck in NDG

Some of the new safety measures include extending pedestrian crossing time at numerous intersections and installing more lights with digital counts. The city will also be introducing sound signals to complement pedestrian cross lights.

Story continues below advertisement

The city will also implement markings on the pavement to increase clearance at intersections to five metres, improving pedestrian visibility.

Montreal police commented on the initiative, saying they are pleased to collaborate with the City of Montreal in the senior pedestrian awareness campaign.

READ MORE: Snowdon street corner merits crossing guard, Montreal police say

“It is important to inform the most vulnerable people of the potential dangers and how to cross the streets according to signage,” said Montreal police spokesperson Eric Soumpholphakdy.

Québécoise singer, actress and media broadcaster France Castel, 75, has partnered with Vision Zero and the city to be the spokesperson of the safety campaign.

1:51 Côte-des-Neiges residents want safer streets Côte-des-Neiges residents want safer streets