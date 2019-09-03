Woman, 84, dies after being hit by truck in NDG
An 84-year-old woman has died after she was hit while walking by a truck in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.
Montreal police say they were called around 1:30 p.m. to the intersection of Girouard and Terrebonne streets.
Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says the woman’s death was confirmed at the scene.
The driver of the 12-wheeler, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital. He is being treated for shock.
Police officers are in the area to determine the cause of the fatal collision.
The intersection is closed off to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
An investigation is underway.
