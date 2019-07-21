‘Dangerous’ NDG intersection worries area residents

An intersection in NDG is creating confusion and making users feel unsafe.

At first glance, you might think the intersection of Prince of Wales and Fielding avenues is a quiet residential intersection, but some people in the area say it’s anything but.

“I think it’s a little bit dangerous,” said Eugenia Bunu.

“For pedestrians, yes,” added Gloria Gonzalez.

Cars driving south on Prince of Wales Avenue have a stop sign, but there isn’t one for drivers going east and west, which residents say makes for some dicey situations.

“Sometimes people run to get the bus and they don’t think,” Bunu told Global News.

People in the area say there was a four-way stop at the intersection for a time during construction nearby. However, construction progressed and the signs disappeared.

“They are gone now. Maybe construction is finished on Cavendish [Boulevard] so they don’t have to divert traffic,” Gonzalez said.

The problem now is that some drivers coming down Prince of Wales Avenue are still acting as though drivers approaching on Fielding Avenue are going to stop, residents say.

“Drivers think they still have a stop and they continue to drive. That’s dangerous,” said Mike Li.

Now some residents say they want the city to bring the extra stop signs back.

“Better to have to stop here for more security for all this area,” Li said.

Valerie Pomier says she will call 311 to ask for the stop signs to be reinstated. Pomier says she lives nearby and decided to do something after there was an accident involving a woman and her child trying to avoid another car.

“Since the stop is gone, it’s been unsafe,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough says the borough will evaluate the situation and make any changes necessary, adding that safety for pedestrians, cyclists and all users of the roads is a priority.

For now, everyone will have to watch extra closely as they cross the intersection.

