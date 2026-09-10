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Canada

No shuttle service for Regina Foo Fighters concert ‘due to timing,’ mayor says

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 10, 2026 6:49 pm
2 min read
The City of Regina will not operate its gameday shuttles for Tuesday's Foo Fighters concert at Mosaic Stadium, the mayor said. View image in full screen
The City of Regina will not operate its gameday shuttles for Tuesday's Foo Fighters concert at Mosaic Stadium, the mayor said. Heywood Yu / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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One of Mosaic Stadium’s biggest shows will not have its typical, game-day shuttle service, the City of Regina said.

While regular transit will run as normal in Saskatchewan’s capital, shuttle service will not be available for Tuesday’s concert because of the timing, Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski said.

“Just due to the timing of the concert, it wouldn’t be possible for us to have that dedicated chartered service,” Bachynski continued.

He said 4 p.m., when the venue’s doors open, is too close to the end of the workday for the city to offer shuttles, adding that Regina decided against it to ensure regular transit riders’ trips home aren’t interrupted.

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“It wouldn’t be possible for us to actually take buses offline for the concert,” the mayor said.

Dave Grohl and company will headline the first concert at the stadium in seven years, and the band’s show is almost sold out, Kyle Russell, vice president of operations and experience with REAL District, told Global News. A few last-minute tickets are still available.

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The REAL District is not providing transportation services and is advising concertgoers to plan ahead.

“This is really going to be an exercise in planning for coming to and from the concert,” Russell said.

He pointed people to the REAL District website, where information on getting to and from the venue is available.

“Parking’s on sale for the Foo Fighters concert,” Russell said.

Passes can be purchased online.

“We do encourage fans to prepay for parking in advance because we do anticipate a sellout, but the campus is a big parking lot,” Russell said.

“It’s just going to be a really fun night, and we’re looking forward to people coming out here for a full night of great music.”

The Foo Fighters will be joined by Queens of the Stone Age and Mannequin Pussy. The first opening act is expected to hit the stage at Mosaic Stadium at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

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