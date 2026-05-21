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Canada

Nanaimo RCMP warn public about water safety after 2 unrelated drownings

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 21, 2026 5:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Summer water safety tips; easy measures to help save lives'
Summer water safety tips; easy measures to help save lives
WATCH: As we head out in the water, there are simple ways for you and your family to stay safe. Kimiko Hirakida with the Lifesaving Society has more on what types of people are at a higher risk of drowning – Jun 29, 2025
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Nanaimo RCMP is warning people about water safety after two unrelated drownings in the community.

On Wednesday, May 20, just before 6 p.m., police responded to a report for a well-being check of an adult woman at Departure Bay Beach.

Nanaimo Search and Rescue (NSAR), two aircraft from 442 Rescue Squadron (CFB Comox), Nanaimo Harbour Patrol, and RCMP officers all responded.

At approximately 9 p.m., a deceased woman was located near Departure Bay Beach, police said.

Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, she was pronounced deceased. Foul play is not suspected, police confirmed.

Click to play video: 'Warm weather in B.C. brings warnings about drowning'
Warm weather in B.C. brings warnings about drowning

While the search for the missing woman was underway, police received a report at approximately 7:30 p.m. of an adult man who appeared to be in distress while swimming in the vicinity of the 1200 block of Stewart Avenue.

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Police, Nanaimo Fire Rescue, BCEHS, and Nanaimo Harbour Patrol responded and were able to pull the man from the water, but despite life-saving measures, he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police added.

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Early indications suggest no foul play, and the circumstances are being examined in conjunction with the BC Coroners Service.

“Both incidents were witnessed by various members of the public,” R/Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement.

“Witnessing a sudden medical emergency or loss of life can have a significant emotional impact, even for those not directly involved. Anyone who may be struggling by what they saw or experienced is encouraged to seek support.

“Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services is available to provide confidential assistance and can be reached at 250-755-3100.”

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