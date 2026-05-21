Nanaimo RCMP warn public about water safety after 2 unrelated drownings

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP is warning people about water safety after two unrelated drownings in the community.

On Wednesday, May 20, just before 6 p.m., police responded to a report for a well-being check of an adult woman at Departure Bay Beach.

Nanaimo Search and Rescue (NSAR), two aircraft from 442 Rescue Squadron (CFB Comox), Nanaimo Harbour Patrol, and RCMP officers all responded.

At approximately 9 p.m., a deceased woman was located near Departure Bay Beach, police said.

Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, she was pronounced deceased. Foul play is not suspected, police confirmed.

1:47 Warm weather in B.C. brings warnings about drowning

While the search for the missing woman was underway, police received a report at approximately 7:30 p.m. of an adult man who appeared to be in distress while swimming in the vicinity of the 1200 block of Stewart Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Police, Nanaimo Fire Rescue, BCEHS, and Nanaimo Harbour Patrol responded and were able to pull the man from the water, but despite life-saving measures, he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police added.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Early indications suggest no foul play, and the circumstances are being examined in conjunction with the BC Coroners Service.

“Both incidents were witnessed by various members of the public,” R/Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement.

“Witnessing a sudden medical emergency or loss of life can have a significant emotional impact, even for those not directly involved. Anyone who may be struggling by what they saw or experienced is encouraged to seek support.

“Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services is available to provide confidential assistance and can be reached at 250-755-3100.”