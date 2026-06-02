Crash involving TTC buses sends 13 people to hospital with minor injuries

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Toronto paramedics say 13 people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving two public transit buses.

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Paramedics say the crash happened near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 3 p.m. Monday.

They say 13 people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics provided no further details on the crash.