Crash involving TTC buses sends 13 people to hospital with minor injuries

Toronto paramedics say 13 people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving two public transit buses.
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Paramedics say the crash happened near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 3 p.m. Monday.
They say 13 people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics provided no further details on the crash.
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