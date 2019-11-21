Menu

Canada

Teen charged after coffee thrown at Regina Walmart employee

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 3:55 pm
Updated November 21, 2019 4:18 pm
Regina police investigating after coffee thrown at two men
WATCH ABOVE: A Regina Wal-Mart employee is shaken up after a stranger threw a cup of coffee in his face.

Regina police say they caught the culprit who allegedly threw coffee at two individuals earlier this summer.

A 14-year-old boy is facing two charges of assault with a weapon in relation to the incidents.

The first attack occurred at around 9 p.m. on July 30 in a parking lot at a shopping centre located in the 2100 block of Prince of Wales Drive.

Police said a group of young men approached a man in the parking lot, with one of them asking him for the time.

READ MORE: Regina police investigating after coffee thrown at two men

One of the men then threw the contents of a coffee cup all over him, and the men ran away to another nearby shopping centre, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

This is when the second alleged incident followed.

Falgun Vaviya, a university student from India who works at the Walmart, was sitting outside.

Vaviya told the Canadian Press he was looking down at his cellphone when a group of young men approached him and one threw coffee in his face.

“They were laughing and insulting me,” Vaviya said, adding that the coffee wasn’t hot but he was still shocked.

Neither of the victims were injured, police said.

READ MORE: Canadian Nationalist Party leader charged with alleged assault on 2 women in Regina

Vaviya couldn’t recall what the young men were saying to him, but he did notice they were shooting a video.

The footage eventually started circulating on Facebook.

The 14-year-old was charged following a joint investigation with the Wadena RCMP.

The accused, who was charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, can not be named. He makes his first appearance on the charges in provincial youth court in Regina on Dec. 5.

– With files from the Canadian Press 

