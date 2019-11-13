Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Canadian National Party leader charged with alleged assault on 2 women

By Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 5:44 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 6:15 pm
Both women had visible injuries from the incident and were taken to the hospital for treatment, police say.
Both women had visible injuries from the incident and were taken to the hospital for treatment, police say. File Photo / Global News

Canadian Nationalist Party Leader Travis Patron has been charged after two women were allegedly assaulted after declining a ride home from him in Regina on Nov. 2.

Police were dispatched at around 2:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Victoria Avenue after receiving a report of an assault.

Police say two women, aged 33 and 43, had just been assaulted Patron. They both had visible injuries from the incident and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: RPS officer recovering from stabbing, Regina man charged with attempted murder

The women and Patron had allegedly been in conversation earlier in the evening. The man offered them rides home, and when they declined, the alleged assault occurred, police say.

During the night of the incident, the Regina Police Service was able to spot the suspect, but he declined to be interviewed.

Story continues below advertisement

Upon further investigation, police were able to obtain the identity of the suspect and arranged for him to be interviewed.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan RCMP search for prisoner who escaped in the Yorkton area

As a result, Patron, 28, of Redvers Sask., has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

He made his first court appearance Nov. 12 where he was released and placed on court-ordered conditions.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAssaultRegina Police ServiceRegina
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.