Canadian National Party leader charged with alleged assault on 2 women

Canadian Nationalist Party Leader Travis Patron has been charged after two women were allegedly assaulted after declining a ride home from him in Regina on Nov. 2.

Police were dispatched at around 2:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Victoria Avenue after receiving a report of an assault.

Police say two women, aged 33 and 43, had just been assaulted Patron. They both had visible injuries from the incident and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The women and Patron had allegedly been in conversation earlier in the evening. The man offered them rides home, and when they declined, the alleged assault occurred, police say.

During the night of the incident, the Regina Police Service was able to spot the suspect, but he declined to be interviewed.

Upon further investigation, police were able to obtain the identity of the suspect and arranged for him to be interviewed.

As a result, Patron, 28, of Redvers Sask., has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

He made his first court appearance Nov. 12 where he was released and placed on court-ordered conditions.