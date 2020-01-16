Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Computer, smartphones seized during child porn bust in Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 6:20 pm
Computer, phones seized during child porn bust in Sask.
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit says it has charged an Onion Lake man with child pornography offences. Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation / Supplied

A man from Onion Lake is facing two charges following an investigation into the accessing of child pornography through file-sharing networks, according to the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

Police began the investigation in June 2019 and identified a home in Onion Lake as the location of where the alleged offences were occurring.

Related News

READ MORE: New child pornography charges for Saskatchewan man on probation

Members of the ICE unit and Onion Lake RCMP said they found child pornography during a search at the home on Jan. 15.

A computer, smartphones, and digital storage devices were also seized for further forensic analysis, according to a press release.

READ MORE: Man charged with possession of child-like sex doll under new law in Australia

James Gaberiel Buffalo, 33, was arrested at the home, police said. He has been charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused has been released from custody on numerous conditions. Buffalo is scheduled to make his next appearance in Onion Lake provincial court on Feb. 19.

Onion Lake is approximately 305 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Child PornographyChild PornInternet Child ExploitationComputerOnion LakeSask ICE UnitFile-sharing NetworksJames Gaberiel BuffaloSmarphones
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.