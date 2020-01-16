Computer, smartphones seized during child porn bust in Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Onion Lake is facing two charges following an investigation into the accessing of child pornography through file-sharing networks, according to the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

Police began the investigation in June 2019 and identified a home in Onion Lake as the location of where the alleged offences were occurring.

Members of the ICE unit and Onion Lake RCMP said they found child pornography during a search at the home on Jan. 15.

A computer, smartphones, and digital storage devices were also seized for further forensic analysis, according to a press release.

James Gaberiel Buffalo, 33, was arrested at the home, police said. He has been charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.

The accused has been released from custody on numerous conditions. Buffalo is scheduled to make his next appearance in Onion Lake provincial court on Feb. 19.

Onion Lake is approximately 305 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.