Crime

Regina man facing child pornography charges

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 4:21 pm
ICE members said they seized a computer at a Regina home and charged a man with possessing and accessing child pornography.
ICE members said they seized a computer at a Regina home and charged a man with possessing and accessing child pornography. File / Global News

A Regina man is facing charges after allegedly accessing child pornography through file-sharing networks.

The Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit said it launched the investigation against the man in July 2019.

ICE members searched a home on Jan. 10 after identifying it as the location where the offences were reportedly happening, police said.

Officers seized a computer and arrested Landon Gilbert Gladue.

He is facing charges of possessing and accessing child pornography.

Gladue, 31, was released from custody, with conditions, on Jan. 13 after appearing in Regina provincial court.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Jan. 21.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina PoliceChild PornographySaskatchewan ICE UnitSaskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation UnitSaskatchewan Child PornographyLandon Gilbert GladueLandon GladueRegina Child Pornography
