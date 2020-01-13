Regina man facing child pornography charges

A Regina man is facing charges after allegedly accessing child pornography through file-sharing networks.
The Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit said it launched the investigation against the man in July 2019.
ICE members searched a home on Jan. 10 after identifying it as the location where the offences were reportedly happening, police said.
Officers seized a computer and arrested Landon Gilbert Gladue.
He is facing charges of possessing and accessing child pornography.
Gladue, 31, was released from custody, with conditions, on Jan. 13 after appearing in Regina provincial court.
He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Jan. 21.
