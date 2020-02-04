Menu

Canada

Man’s body found in open field on Thunderchild First Nation in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 12:37 pm
RCMP have not released the name of a man whose body was found on Thunderchild First Nation as they continue to investigate his death.
File / Global News

Turtleford RCMP says they are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an open field on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

A man’s body was found just after 6 p.m. Sunday on Thunderchild First Nation, police said.

The area was secured and police said they called in additional resources, including the coroner’s office, to help with the investigation.

Police have confirmed the identity of the 29-year-old man and have notified his family.

His name is not being released by police at this time as they said it has not yet been determined if his death was the result of a crime.

An autopsy is scheduled in the coming days in Saskatoon.

Thunderchild First Nation is roughly 235 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

