Man’s body found in open field on Thunderchild First Nation in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Turtleford RCMP says they are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an open field on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

A man’s body was found just after 6 p.m. Sunday on Thunderchild First Nation, police said.

READ MORE: Increased violence leads to state of emergency at Onion Lake Cree Nation

The area was secured and police said they called in additional resources, including the coroner’s office, to help with the investigation.

Police have confirmed the identity of the 29-year-old man and have notified his family.

His name is not being released by police at this time as they said it has not yet been determined if his death was the result of a crime.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy is scheduled in the coming days in Saskatoon.

Thunderchild First Nation is roughly 235 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

4:36 Saskatoon police combat violence, homicide record and call increase in 2019 Saskatoon police combat violence, homicide record and call increase in 2019