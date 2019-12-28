Body of missing 74-year-old woman found: Assiniboia RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: The body of a 74-year-old missing woman has been found, say officials.

Claudette Ferguson of Wood Mountain Lakota First Nation was located deceased on Saturday, a day after she was reported missing said Assiniboia RCMP. Her family has been notified of her death.

Police say at this stage of the investigation, her death is not considered suspicious. The investigation remains ongoing.

The original article continues below…

The Assiniboia RCMP is asking the public for help in finding a missing 74-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Claudette Ferguson of Wood Mountain Lakota First Nation. She was last seen Friday at about 5 p.m. in Assiniboia.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan RCMP search for prisoner who escaped in the Yorkton area

Police say she was driving a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck with the Saskatchewan licence plate 881 LMF.

Story continues below advertisement

She is described as a First Nations woman, who is five-feet-one and has a thin build and white hair. It’s believed Ferguson is wearing a white winter jacket, black leggings and black winter boots.

READ MORE: Search by crashed vehicle in ditch finds man who dies in Saskatoon hospital

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at (306) 642-7110 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.