Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP investigating suspicious death in Frenchman Butte, Sask.

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 1:13 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . The Canadian Press

A man found dead in the rural municipality (RM) of Frenchman Butte has launched an investigation by the RCMP.

On Wednesday, at about 5 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP received the report of a deceased, unidentified man located within the rural area just east of St. Walburg, Sask.

Related News

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP seek 2 people wanted in connection with suspicious death investigation

Police said they believe his death is suspicious in nature.

Numerous specialized teams within the RCMP have been deployed to Turtleford area to assist with the investigation. Officers are working to identify the man and determine the circumstances that led to his death, officials said. An autopsy will take place in the upcoming days.

READ MORE: Suspicious deaths in Rothesay deemed a murder-suicide: police

A two-kilometre stretch along Township Road 542 in the RM of Frenchman Butte has been blocked off for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is being rerouted as officers continue their investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Turtleford RCMP at 306-845-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPSuspicious DeathTurtleforddead body foundFrenchman ButteTownship Road 542St. Walkburg
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.