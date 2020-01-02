RCMP investigating suspicious death in Frenchman Butte, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A man found dead in the rural municipality (RM) of Frenchman Butte has launched an investigation by the RCMP.

On Wednesday, at about 5 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP received the report of a deceased, unidentified man located within the rural area just east of St. Walburg, Sask.

Police said they believe his death is suspicious in nature.

Numerous specialized teams within the RCMP have been deployed to Turtleford area to assist with the investigation. Officers are working to identify the man and determine the circumstances that led to his death, officials said. An autopsy will take place in the upcoming days.

A two-kilometre stretch along Township Road 542 in the RM of Frenchman Butte has been blocked off for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is being rerouted as officers continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Turtleford RCMP at 306-845-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.