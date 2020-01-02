Menu

Crime

Suspicious deaths in Rothesay deemed a murder-suicide: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 8:47 am
2 deaths at Rothesay apartment building deemed suspicious
WATCH: Two deaths at a Rothesay apartment building are now being treated as suspicious. The bodies were discovered Monday, but there are still few details as to what exactly happened.

Police say the deaths of a woman and child in Rothesay, N.B., are the result of a murder-suicide.

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force says 43-year-old Louise Cassie-Laflamme and her seven-year-old daughter were found dead on Dec. 30, 2019.

READ MORE: Woman, 7-year-old girl’s death in Rothesay deemed suspicious — police

“The investigation has determined that the child’s death was the result of a homicide and that the woman then died as a result of a self-inflicted injury,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

“Due to the circumstances, police do not anticipate any charges being laid.”

READ MORE: Police on scene of sudden death in Rothesay

Investigators are still asking anyone with information to contact Kennebecasis police or Crime Stoppers.

