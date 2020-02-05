5th arrest made in Sheena Billette’s homicide: Saskatchewan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP has a fifth person in custody as they continue to investigate the death of Sheena Billette.

Billette, 28, was found dead on Highway 102 on the morning of Dec. 23, 2019, seven kilometres north of La Ronge.

Her death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy, but police have not said how she died.

Charlie (CJ) Napthalie Charles, 25, was arrested on Feb. 4 at a home in Prince Albert.

He was wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement in Billette’s death.

He will make his first court appearance in La Ronge on Thursday.

Charles is the fifth person charged in Billette’s death.

Deborah Maggie Mckenzie, 30, Telsa Jane Mckenzie, 24, and Sharise Justice Sutherland-Kayseas, 24, face charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Kandi Rose Ratt, 27, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

