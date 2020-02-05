Menu

Crime

5th arrest made in Sheena Billette’s homicide: Saskatchewan RCMP

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 12:18 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 12:21 pm
Charlie (CJ) Napthalie Charles is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sheena Billette.
Saskatchewan RCMP has a fifth person in custody as they continue to investigate the death of Sheena Billette.

Billette, 28, was found dead on Highway 102 on the morning of Dec. 23, 2019, seven kilometres north of La Ronge.

READ MORE: 4th arrest made in northern Saskatchewan homicide

Her death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy, but police have not said how she died.

Charlie (CJ) Napthalie Charles, 25, was arrested on Feb. 4 at a home in Prince Albert.

Death of woman in northern Saskatchewan ruled a homicide
Saskatchewan RCMP has ruled the death of Sheena Billette a homicide, but has not released a cause of death. Facebook

He was wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement in Billette’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

He will make his first court appearance in La Ronge on Thursday.

READ MORE: Death of woman in northern Saskatchewan ruled a homicide

Charles is the fifth person charged in Billette’s death.

Deborah Maggie Mckenzie, 30, Telsa Jane Mckenzie, 24, and Sharise Justice Sutherland-Kayseas, 24, face charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Kandi Rose Ratt, 27, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Saskatoon police combat violence, homicide record and call increase in 2019
Saskatoon police combat violence, homicide record and call increase in 2019
