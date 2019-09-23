Woman fatally shot by police in Sherwood Park prompts ASIRT investigation

A residential street in a neighbourhood on the south side of Sherwood Park was blocked off and investigators were on scene Monday morning after a fatal police shooting.

Sherwood Park RCMP said it received a call around 7:30 a.m. from a woman who “requested members attend her residence for assistance.”

Mounties said when they arrived, there was a confrontation with the woman and one of the police officers fired their gun.

The woman suffered a serious injury and was taken to hospital where she died, RCMP said, adding no officers were injured.

Sue Hughson, executive director of ASIRT, confirmed the agency has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning in Strathcona County, and resulted in a fatality. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) September 23, 2019

The incident happened in the Sherwood Heights neighbourhood, where a section of Pine Street near Cottonwood Avenue was blocked off.

Both uniformed RCMP officers and plain-clothes investigators were at the scene, where forensic markers could be seen on the driveway of a home.

The scene is very close to Pine Street Elementary, however Elk Island Public Schools said the school was not a part of the police investigation but that parents may have difficulty accessing the school due to the road closure on Pine Street.