Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

‘A heart of gold’: Family remembers Alberta man, uncle found dead north of Edmonton

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 10:03 pm
Jacob Sansom and his uncle Morris Cardinal shown on an undated hunting trip together.
Jacob Sansom and his uncle Morris Cardinal shown on an undated hunting trip together. Supplied

Family members are remembering an Alberta man and his uncle after both were found dead north of Edmonton Saturday morning.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after 2 men found dead near Glendon, Alberta

Loved ones have identified 39-year-old Jacob Sansom and his 57-year-old uncle Morris Cardinal as the pair discovered on a rural road.

RCMP said a person found the men around 4 a.m. outside of a parked truck near Glendon, which is about two and a half hours northeast of Edmonton.

According to officers, both men had been shot and their deaths are being considered suspicious.

In a statement sent to Global News through a friend, Sansom’s wife Sarah said: “Jake was a gentle giant. [A] kind, loving and funny husband and dad.

“All the kids in the community loved him and everyone knew who he was, knew he had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back for anyone.”

Story continues below advertisement

Of Cardinal, the family wrote: “Morris was the most generous, hilarious man with a heart of gold and everyone’s best friend and the life of the party, always.”

The statement described the uncle and nephew as “best friends” who “left this world together with each other.”

The family is asking for privacy to grieve.

Jacob Sansom and his family shown smiling in a recent photo.
Jacob Sansom and his family shown smiling in a recent photo. Supplied

A GoFund Me page started by a family friend said Sansom had recently been laid off.

RCMP are asking anyone with information or with dash cam footage from the areas listed below between 8 p.m. March 27 and 4 a.m. March 28 to contact them.

Areas of interest:

  • Range Road 84
  • Range Road 85
  • Range Road 90
  • Township Road 614
  • Township Road 620
  • Township Road 622
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information should call the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPSuspicious DeathSuspicious DeathsBonnyville RCMPGlendonalberta deathsbonnyville deathglendon albertaglendon deathjacob samsonjake samsonmorris cardinal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.