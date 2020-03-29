‘A heart of gold’: Family remembers Alberta man, uncle found dead north of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Family members are remembering an Alberta man and his uncle after both were found dead north of Edmonton Saturday morning.

Loved ones have identified 39-year-old Jacob Sansom and his 57-year-old uncle Morris Cardinal as the pair discovered on a rural road.

RCMP said a person found the men around 4 a.m. outside of a parked truck near Glendon, which is about two and a half hours northeast of Edmonton.

According to officers, both men had been shot and their deaths are being considered suspicious.

In a statement sent to Global News through a friend, Sansom’s wife Sarah said: “Jake was a gentle giant. [A] kind, loving and funny husband and dad.

“All the kids in the community loved him and everyone knew who he was, knew he had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back for anyone.”

Of Cardinal, the family wrote: “Morris was the most generous, hilarious man with a heart of gold and everyone’s best friend and the life of the party, always.”

The statement described the uncle and nephew as “best friends” who “left this world together with each other.”

The family is asking for privacy to grieve.

Jacob Sansom and his family shown smiling in a recent photo. Supplied

A GoFund Me page started by a family friend said Sansom had recently been laid off.

RCMP are asking anyone with information or with dash cam footage from the areas listed below between 8 p.m. March 27 and 4 a.m. March 28 to contact them.

Areas of interest:

Range Road 84

Range Road 85

Range Road 90

Township Road 614

Township Road 620

Township Road 622

Anyone with information should call the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.