Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man facing 2nd-degree murder charges in connection with double homicide near Glendon, Alberta

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 7:43 pm
Police have charged a man in connection with the deaths of two Alberta men.
Police have charged a man in connection with the deaths of two Alberta men. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit charged a man with two counts of second-degree murder after two men were found dead near Glendon, Alta., at the end of March, according to a Wednesday news release.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after 2 men found dead near Glendon, Alberta

On March 28 at about 4 a.m., Bonnyville RCMP got a call about two bodies found near Township Road 622 and Range Road 484.

RCMP were initially investigating the deaths as suspicious and an autopsy later determined they were homicides.

READ MORE: ‘A heart of gold’: Family remembers Alberta man, uncle found dead north of Edmonton

The victims, aged 39 and 57, suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

“The name[s] of the accused and victims will not be released at this time pending a swearing of an information,” police said.

However, family confirmed to Global News earlier this week that the victims were 39-year-old Jacob Sansom and his 57-year-old uncle Morris Cardinal.

Story continues below advertisement

Glendon is located about 210 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPGlendonAlberta homicidesalberta deathsGlendon deathsGlendon homicide chargesGlendon homicidesGlendon murder chargesGlendon suspicious deathsGlendon uncle and nephew deadTownship Road 622 and Range Road 484
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.