Man facing 2nd-degree murder charges in connection with double homicide near Glendon, Alberta

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit charged a man with two counts of second-degree murder after two men were found dead near Glendon, Alta., at the end of March, according to a Wednesday news release.

On March 28 at about 4 a.m., Bonnyville RCMP got a call about two bodies found near Township Road 622 and Range Road 484.

RCMP were initially investigating the deaths as suspicious and an autopsy later determined they were homicides.

The victims, aged 39 and 57, suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

“The name[s] of the accused and victims will not be released at this time pending a swearing of an information,” police said.

However, family confirmed to Global News earlier this week that the victims were 39-year-old Jacob Sansom and his 57-year-old uncle Morris Cardinal.

Glendon is located about 210 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.