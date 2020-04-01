Community groups ‘extremely disappointed’ with Saskatchewan’s response to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A team of workers who are helping Saskatchewan’s most vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic say they are “extremely disappointed” with the government’s response to their needs.

On Tuesday, the Government of Saskatchewan announced $171,000 in new funding for 10 shelters across the province to split in order to purchase cleaning supplies.

But the COVID-19 Community Response team based in Saskatoon says the money isn’t enough.

“Generally speaking, the team is extremely disappointed with the response from the government,” said Colleen Christopherson-Cote, member of the COVID-19 Community Response Team.

“It seems to lack some essential pieces we’ve been asking for the last 12 days, and highlights pieces within the system that are already inadequate and aren’t COVID-19 responses.”

The response team is made up of 40 front-line organizations that include the City of Saskatoon, Saskatoon police and fire, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatoon Tribal Council.

The organizations have been coordinating shelter, food, testing and outreach for vulnerable people. This includes the homeless, people with severe mental health and addiction issues or those who present a high-risk to get or transmit COVID-19.

Christopherson-Cote says the team is asking the government, specifically Premier Scott Moe, to address their needs as the current level of funding in a pandemic is “not appropriate.”

In a letter penned by Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, the team is asking for the government and its ministries to work alongside them to streamline communication and decision-making.

“There has never been a more critical time for us as leaders to find ways to work together, to put aside jurisdictional challenges; from within ministries to other levels of government, to focus on what will be the best way we can save lives in this public health crisis,” Clark said.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council has seen an increase in demand for food as they continue to provide food delivery to elders and other vulnerable families.

Shelters are struggling to separate and physicially distance clients. And many who need help are being turned away.

Two COVID-19 service hubs have been set up in Saskatoon to direct people quickly to safe shelter and food, but there is confusion about reporting processes, wait-times, available resources and options for alternate hotel accommodations and costs, said Clark.

“We are essentially turning people away from the HUB system into homelessness because of the lack of clarity around accessing the policies,” ­­­­Christopherson-Cote said.

As part of the province’s pandemic response, the Ministry of Social Services announced more housing options for those in need.

“For clients who are ill and do not have a safe place to stay, the ministry will provide funds for them to stay in a hotel and purchase food and personal items,” said Minister of Social Services Paul Merriman on Tuesday.

However, Christopher-Cote said organizations have yet to be given the green-light from the ministry to enact those measures.

“There are no consistent mechanisms in place to get temporary shelter through hotels,” Christopherson-Cote said.

The team warns that if the government doesn’t step up, the health care system will soon be burdened by these individuals.

“Our provincial government has made a decision this population isn’t that important,” Christopherson-Cote said.

“And when you make that decision around a population that is quite vulnerable… that those folks can’t get access to adequate services, you’re essentially increasing the public health risk and creating a crisis that these folks will inundate our health system. And our general population will be at risk.”

The team says they have weekly meetings with the Ministry of Social Services but they say going forward the conversations “need to be with the premier.”

“We’re calling on the premier to step up and provide supports and funding in an adequate way for the vulnerable population in the province.”

On Wednesday, Moe told reporters during a press conference that his government is doing everything they can to ensure the safety of vulnerable people.

“The minister of social services is very engaged personally in that conversation with our shelters and our larger communities in the province… to make sure the processes we have in place are effectively addressing the concerns of our community’s most vulnerable.”

