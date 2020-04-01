Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe donating his pay increase to charities amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is joining other leaders across Canada by donating his annual wage increase to charity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, salaries for all MLAs and cabinet ministers increased by 1.7 per cent. This brings their base salary to $100,068 for the year.

The annual raise aims to keep up with the cost of living. The formula is set out by the legislative assembly’s all-party Board of Internal Economy.

“In light of the current pandemic crisis, I will be donating the entire sum of this increase to Saskatchewan charities, in addition to the amount that I regularly donate,” Moe said in a statement.

The premier is hoping other members of the legislative assembly will follow suit.

“I am encouraging every MLA and cabinet minister to do the same,” Moe said.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili said he will also be donating his pay increase to charities.

A full list of salaries and allowances for members of the legislative assembly can be found here.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer are among several MPs who promised to donate their wage increases to charity.

This year, MPs are entitled to a 2.1 per cent hike, which increased their base salaries by over $3,750 to $182,656.

More to come.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

