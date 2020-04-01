Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe donating his pay increase to charities amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 2:28 pm
Updated April 1, 2020 3:01 pm
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he will donate his 2020 pay increase to charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he will donate his 2020 pay increase to charity amid the coronavirus pandemic. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is joining other leaders across Canada by donating his annual wage increase to charity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, salaries for all MLAs and cabinet ministers increased by 1.7 per cent. This brings their base salary to $100,068 for the year.

The annual raise aims to keep up with the cost of living. The formula is set out by the legislative assembly’s all-party Board of Internal Economy.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces pandemic response for social services

“In light of the current pandemic crisis, I will be donating the entire sum of this increase to Saskatchewan charities, in addition to the amount that I regularly donate,” Moe said in a statement.

The premier is hoping other members of the legislative assembly will follow suit.

“I am encouraging every MLA and cabinet minister to do the same,” Moe said.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili said he will also be donating his pay increase to charities.

A full list of salaries and allowances for members of the legislative assembly can be found here.

 

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer are among several MPs who promised to donate their wage increases to charity.

This year, MPs are entitled to a 2.1 per cent hike, which increased their base salaries by over $3,750 to $182,656.

SHA creating guidelines so healthcare system can triage coronavirus patients

More to come.

— With files from The Canadian  Press.

READ MORE: Trudeau, Scheer among MPs to donate pay increase to charities amid coronavirus

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. All international travellers returning to Saskatchewan are required to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
