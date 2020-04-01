Truro sawmill to temporarily shut down after 2 more cases of coronavirus confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

The J.D. Irving Ltd. sawmill near Truro, N.S., said it received notice on Wednesday afternoon that two more employees have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of employees infected to three.

The mill said it will shut down temporarily.

The first case at the sawmill was confirmed by the company on Saturday.

“The individuals have been assessed by medical professionals and are self-isolating at home while they recover,” J.D. Irving said in a statement.

According to the company, one worker was last at the sawmill on March 23 and the second worker was last on-site on March 26.

The company said the two workers have not been at the sawmill site since the cleaning and disinfection by third-party emergency response professionals on March 28 and 29 after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the sawmill.

As public health continues to investigate to determine the close contacts of the two recent cases, the mill said it will immediately shut down for a minimum of 24 hours.

“[We] will work with Public Health to understand when a safe reopening can be undertaken.”

