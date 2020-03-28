Operations continue at Irving sawmill after employee confirmed to have COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

One of Nova Scotia’s cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed to be an employee at the Irving Sawmill near Truro, N.S.

J.D. Irving confirmed the news in a press release on Saturday.

Irving says that the employee has received the proper medical care and is self-isolating.

Regrettably one of our co-workers at the Irving Sawmill near Truro, NS has tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19). They have received the proper medical care and are self-isolating as recommended by local health care professionals. Full details here: https://t.co/cquZV91AC0 — J.D. Irving, Limited (@jdirvinglimited) March 28, 2020

The employee’s last shift at the sawmill was on March 22, according to J.D. Irving.

When the company learned of the individual’s diagnoses on Friday evening they identified any potential exposure to other employees.

All potentially infected employees have been notified by the company and advised to call 811 if they present symptoms and will not return to the sawmill until further notice, J.D. Irving said.

The company says they had already implemented increased cleaning and disinfection measures before the incident.

Social distancing, new protective barriers and personal protective equipment have also been made available on site.

The company says that Nova Scotia’s department of public health has informed them that operations at the sawmill can continue.

