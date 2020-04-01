Nova Scotia to provide update Wednesday on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be holding an update Wednesday afternoon on the province’s response to the novel coronavius.

The province announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 147. The province did not announce whether there are any new cases in its press briefing advisory Wednesday afternoon.

An update on the number of cases is expected to be shared at the press briefing scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. AT.

Strang has said 96 per cent of the province’s cases are related to travel. One case of community spread has been confirmed.

On Tuesday, he said four individuals are currently in hospital and 10 have now recovered.

Earlier on Wednesday in a Facebook post, Premier McNeil warned of a fake Facebook post that’s circulating

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.