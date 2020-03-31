Breakdown of where coronavirus cases are in Nova Scotia coming soon: Strang

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health says it won’t be long until a map will be online that outlines where cases of the novel coronavirus are in the province.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Dr. Robert Strang said the map will show the four health zones of Nova Scotia and numbers of cases that are in each health zone.

“We didn’t want to do that until we had at least five cases in each of those zones,” Strang said. “That’s a standard epidemiologic principle that you don’t talk about less than five cases.”

He said there have been technical issues with getting the map on the government website, but it’s coming soon.

The province announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing Nova Scotia’s total to 147. Five additional cases were announced Monday.

Four individuals are currently in hospital and 10 have now recovered.

One case of community spread has been confirmed.

4 health authority employees test positive

Strang confirmed that four Nova Scotia Health Authority employees have tested positive for COVID-19, three of which, he said, are cases public health officials are already aware of.

He said the three employees are involved in the long-term care facilities that are being followed up on. Those facilities include R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish, N.S., Lewis Hall in Dartmouth, and the Magnolia residential care home in Enfield, N.S.

The fourth case, he said, is one from within the past 24 hours, but the employee does not provide front-line clinical care.

On Monday, the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) confirmed that one of its members, an NSHA staff member at the East Coast Forensic Hospital, has tested positive.

NSGEU president Jason MacLean said that the individual did not work directly with patients at the facility.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority isn’t providing details about what roles or facilities the employees worked in, but said Monday that three are in the central zone, which includes Halifax, while the fourth is in the eastern zone, which includes Cape Breton, Antigonish, and Guysborough.

The four employees are in self-isolation, along with their close contacts. The NSHA has not said how many close contacts are away from work awaiting tests.

A spokesperson for the NSHA said in an email that public health may name the facility where a sick staff member works, if a patient had close contact with an affected employee at that facility.

Beware of COVID-19 misinformation, Strang warns

Strang warned the public to be cognizant of where they are getting their information relating to COVID-19.

He said there are “unscrupulous people” providing misinformation about the virus, including products that “boost your immune system” or “cure you from COVID-19.”

“This information is wrong and it is dangerous,” he said. “We know there is a lot of research underway – legitimate research – that people here in Nova Scotia are involved in, around looking for developing a vaccine, around looking at existing medications or creating new medications to actually be able to cure COVID-19.

Strang also warned of phone and email scams offering to sell gloves and face masks.

“We have no idea of the quality of that equipment, whether it actually is safe and effective to use,” he said.

“Don’t be taken in by these people who are preying on your concerns and your fears.” Tweet This

