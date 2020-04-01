City of Winnipeg to give update on COVID-19 response Wednesday afternoon

The City of Winnipeg will give an update on its ongoing COVID-19 response Wednesday afternoon.
Mayor Brian Bowman and Jason Shaw, manager of Winnipeg’s emergency operations centre will speak at a press conference at city hall at 3 p.m.
Global News will endeavour to stream the press conference live in this story.
