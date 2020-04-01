City of Winnipeg to give update on COVID-19 response Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The City of Winnipeg will give an update on its ongoing COVID-19 response Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Brian Bowman and Jason Shaw, manager of Winnipeg’s emergency operations centre will speak at a press conference at city hall at 3 p.m.

Global News will endeavour to stream the press conference live in this story.

1:30 Coronavirus: Justice system continuing to operate in limited capacity Coronavirus: Justice system continuing to operate in limited capacity

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Story continues below advertisement