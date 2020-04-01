Menu

Health

City of Winnipeg to give update on COVID-19 response Wednesday afternoon

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 3:43 pm
Updated April 1, 2020 3:54 pm
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman along with public health officials with the city of Winnipeg will address the media Wednesday regarding the city's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Winnipeg will give an update on its ongoing COVID-19 response Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Brian Bowman and Jason Shaw, manager of Winnipeg’s emergency operations centre will speak at a press conference at city hall at 3 p.m.

Global News will endeavour to stream the press conference live in this story.

Coronavirus: Justice system continuing to operate in limited capacity
Coronavirus: Justice system continuing to operate in limited capacity

 

