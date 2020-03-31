N.S. RCMP officers threatened with coronavirus contamination

In the past several days, members of the Nova Scotia RCMP say they have reported being threatened to be coughed on by members of the public who claim to be COVID-19 positive.
READ MORE: Man attending Shubie Park ticketed $697.50 by Halifax police
“A threat to transmit the COVID-19 virus is a threat to the wellbeing and health of our members which is a criminal offence. To actually carry out these threats would be an Assault on a Peace Officer,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of Nova Scotia RCMP in a statement released on Tuesday.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
While charges have not been laid to date, the RCMP said they will be addressing these incidents with the appropriate criminal charges.View link »
COMMENTS