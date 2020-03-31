Menu

Crime

N.S. RCMP officers threatened with coronavirus contamination

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 1:22 pm
.
. Global News

In the past several days, members of the Nova Scotia RCMP say they have reported being threatened to be coughed on by members of the public who claim to be COVID-19 positive.

“A threat to transmit the COVID-19 virus is a threat to the wellbeing and health of our members which is a criminal offence. To actually carry out these threats would be an Assault on a Peace Officer,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of Nova Scotia RCMP in a statement released on Tuesday.

While charges have not been laid to date, the RCMP said they will be addressing these incidents with the appropriate criminal charges.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCoronavirusNova ScotiaCOVID-19contaminationCpl. Jennifer Clarke
