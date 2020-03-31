Man attending Shubie Park ticketed $697.50 by Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have issued another summary offence ticket to a person attending a park that’s closed due to the state of emergency.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were patrolling Shubie Park in Dartmouth at around 4:45 p.m. Monday when they located a vehicle in a no parking zone.

The owner of the vehicle was located inside the park by officers.

The 57-year-old man was fined $697.50 for failing to comply with direction, order or requirement made under act/regulations.

Shubie Park is one of the parks closed to the public as a precautionary measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Halifax Regional Police seized a 44-year-old woman’s vehicle and ticketed her $697.50 for attending Point Pleasant Park.

HRP are reminding residents to educate themselves on the restrictions under the act and to be mindful of the “unprecedented COVID-19 crisis we are facing as a community.”

They say they thank the “vast majority” of citizens who are complying with the rules.

With files from Alexander Quon.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

