Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 1:57 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 2:34 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. reports 1 new death and 92 new cases
WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. reports 1 new death and 92 new cases

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the event live here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

At B.C.’s last update on Saturday, the province announced its 17th death and raised the count of provincially confirmed cases to 884.

READ MORE: B.C. restaurant owners plead for government help amid coronavirus crisis in new campaign

The province reported that 396 people had fully recovered from the disease, meaning 471 confirmed cases remained active.

As of Saturday, 81 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, 52 of them in intensive care — double the number of people in the ICU on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada Coronavirusbc coronavirusCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsAdrian DixBonnie HenryCoronavirus DeathBC coronavirus update
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.