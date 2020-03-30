B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 1:30 p.m. PT.

At B.C.’s last update on Saturday, the province announced its 17th death and raised the count of provincially confirmed cases to 884.

The province reported that 396 people had fully recovered from the disease, meaning 471 confirmed cases remained active.

As of Saturday, 81 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, 52 of them in intensive care — double the number of people in the ICU on Thursday.

